Como wins third straight in Serie A after road victory at Cagliari

ROME (AP) — Como won 2-1 at Cagliari thanks to a screamer by midfielder Lucas de Cunha to stay in…

ROME (AP) — Como won 2-1 at Cagliari thanks to a screamer by midfielder Lucas de Cunha to stay in fifth place of Serie A on Saturday.

Cesc Fàbregas’ side has won three in a row in the Italian league and has only lost once in 11 games overall. Como had a scoreless draw with Inter Milan in the first game of their Italian Cup semifinal earlier this week.

Martin Baturina put Como ahead at Cagliari by scrambling in a goal in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Esposito leveled for the hosts in the 56th, only for de Cunha to send a shot from well outside the top right corner of the area just inside the far post for the 76th-minute winner.

The victory left Como level on points with fourth-placed Roma a week before they meet.

Juventus, in sixth place, erupted with four goals in the second half to rout Pisa 4-0 at home.

Andrea Cambiaso got Juventus going in the 54th before Khéphren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz and Jérémie Boga ran up the score.

Also, seventh-placed Atalanta was trailing by two goals before Gianluca Scamacca scored twice in the 75th and 79th minutes to earn a 2-2 draw with Udinese.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.