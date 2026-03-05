Colorado brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Dallas

Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9, in the Central Division) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 13-4-1 against the Central Division and 38-14-9 overall. The Stars have a 19-3-4 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 10-2-4 against the Central Division and 41-10-9 overall. The Avalanche have scored 229 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mavrik Bourque has scored 12 goals with 13 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 18 goals and 46 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 10-0-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

