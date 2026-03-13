Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has game misconduct rescinded by NHL, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon had his game misconduct rescinded by the NHL, a person familiar with…

SEATTLE (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon had his game misconduct rescinded by the NHL, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the move. MacKinnon received a major penalty and game misconduct for crashing into Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram on Tuesday night during Edmonton’s 4-3 win.

Because of the reversal, MacKinnon would no longer receive an automatic one-game suspension if he were to receive another game misconduct this season.

After Tuesday’s game, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar expressed his frustration about Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse having collided with MacKinnon, propelling him into Ingram.

“There’s no chance he hits the goalie if Nurse doesn’t run into him,” Bednar said. “I don’t care if (Ingram is) injured, not injured, if it’s a severe crash, not a severe crash — it’s not a penalty. If you put guys into your own goalie, it’s not a penalty. … The goalie’s hurt, so it’s five (minutes). Again, I really don’t give a crap if the goalie’s hurt. That’s on their D-man, not our guy.”

The Avalanche beat Seattle 5-1 on Thursday night. MacKinnon scored in the first period, his NHL-leading 44th goal of the season, and Bednar was relieved afterwards that MacKinnon is expected to have his game misconduct reversed by the league.

“Not surprising for me,” Bednar said. “I commented on that enough the other night.”

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