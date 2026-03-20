Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Friday At La Paloma Tuscon, Ariz. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71 First Round Bo Van Pelt 30-32—62 Retief…

Friday

At La Paloma

Tuscon, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71

First Round

Bo Van Pelt 30-32—62 Retief Goosen 32-32—64 Thongchai Jaidee 33-31—64 Darren Clarke 30-35—65 Tommy Gainey 33-32—65 Bernhard Langer 33-32—65 Ernie Els 32-34—66 Padraig Harrington 31-35—66 Billy Mayfair 32-34—66 Y.E. Yang 33-33—66 Thomas Bjorn 33-34—67 Jason Caron 33-34—67 K.J. Choi 35-32—67 Stewart Cink 34-33—67 Brian Gay 38-29—67 Richard Green 33-34—67 Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-35—67 Steve Allan 33-35—68 Stephen Ames 34-34—68 Steve Flesch 35-33—68 Paul Goydos 30-38—68 Zach Johnson 35-33—68 Cameron Percy 36-32—68 Kirk Triplett 33-35—68 Ben Crane 32-37—69 Matt Gogel 33-36—69 Jerry Kelly 35-34—69 Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69 Tom Pernice 36-33—69 Kevin Sutherland 37-32—69 Ken Tanigawa 33-36—69 Mike Weir 33-36—69 Charlie Wi 36-33—69 Doug Barron 36-34—70 Angel Cabrera 34-36—70 John Daly 35-35—70 Scott McCarron 35-35—70 Tim Petrovic 34-36—70 Ted Purdy 37-33—70 John Senden 35-35—70 Paul Stankowski 33-37—70 Vaughn Taylor 34-36—70 Boo Weekley 37-33—70 Michael Wright 33-37—70 Steven Alker 35-36—71 Ricardo Gonzalez 36-35—71 Fredrik Jacobson 34-37—71 Brendan Jones 39-32—71 Soren Kjeldsen 35-36—71 Rob Labritz 38-33—71 Mikael Lundberg 36-35—71 Jeff Maggert 36-35—71 David Toms 35-36—71 Billy Andrade 36-36—72 Stuart Appleby 36-36—72 Fred Couples 36-36—72 Brandt Jobe 36-36—72 Tag Ridings 37-35—72 Alex Cejka 35-38—73 Lee Janzen 33-40—73 Rocco Mediate 34-39—73 Dicky Pride 37-36—73 Mario Tiziani 38-35—73 Greg Chalmers 39-35—74 Joe Durant 38-36—74 David Duval 36-38—74 Simon Griffiths 41-33—74 Woody Austin 35-40—75 Chris DiMarco 37-38—75 Bob Estes 35-40—75 Tom Lehman 37-38—75 Michael Allen 38-39—77 David Frost 39-38—77 Fred Funk 39-38—77 Mark Hensby 38-39—77 George McNeill 36-41—77 Chad Campbell 38-40—78 Jose Maria Olazabal 39-39—78

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