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Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 20, 2026, 7:30 PM

Friday

At La Paloma

Tuscon, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71

First Round

Bo Van Pelt 30-32—62
Retief Goosen 32-32—64
Thongchai Jaidee 33-31—64
Darren Clarke 30-35—65
Tommy Gainey 33-32—65
Bernhard Langer 33-32—65
Ernie Els 32-34—66
Padraig Harrington 31-35—66
Billy Mayfair 32-34—66
Y.E. Yang 33-33—66
Thomas Bjorn 33-34—67
Jason Caron 33-34—67
K.J. Choi 35-32—67
Stewart Cink 34-33—67
Brian Gay 38-29—67
Richard Green 33-34—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-35—67
Steve Allan 33-35—68
Stephen Ames 34-34—68
Steve Flesch 35-33—68
Paul Goydos 30-38—68
Zach Johnson 35-33—68
Cameron Percy 36-32—68
Kirk Triplett 33-35—68
Ben Crane 32-37—69
Matt Gogel 33-36—69
Jerry Kelly 35-34—69
Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69
Tom Pernice 36-33—69
Kevin Sutherland 37-32—69
Ken Tanigawa 33-36—69
Mike Weir 33-36—69
Charlie Wi 36-33—69
Doug Barron 36-34—70
Angel Cabrera 34-36—70
John Daly 35-35—70
Scott McCarron 35-35—70
Tim Petrovic 34-36—70
Ted Purdy 37-33—70
John Senden 35-35—70
Paul Stankowski 33-37—70
Vaughn Taylor 34-36—70
Boo Weekley 37-33—70
Michael Wright 33-37—70
Steven Alker 35-36—71
Ricardo Gonzalez 36-35—71
Fredrik Jacobson 34-37—71
Brendan Jones 39-32—71
Soren Kjeldsen 35-36—71
Rob Labritz 38-33—71
Mikael Lundberg 36-35—71
Jeff Maggert 36-35—71
David Toms 35-36—71
Billy Andrade 36-36—72
Stuart Appleby 36-36—72
Fred Couples 36-36—72
Brandt Jobe 36-36—72
Tag Ridings 37-35—72
Alex Cejka 35-38—73
Lee Janzen 33-40—73
Rocco Mediate 34-39—73
Dicky Pride 37-36—73
Mario Tiziani 38-35—73
Greg Chalmers 39-35—74
Joe Durant 38-36—74
David Duval 36-38—74
Simon Griffiths 41-33—74
Woody Austin 35-40—75
Chris DiMarco 37-38—75
Bob Estes 35-40—75
Tom Lehman 37-38—75
Michael Allen 38-39—77
David Frost 39-38—77
Fred Funk 39-38—77
Mark Hensby 38-39—77
George McNeill 36-41—77
Chad Campbell 38-40—78
Jose Maria Olazabal 39-39—78

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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