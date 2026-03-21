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Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 7:12 PM

Saturday

At La Paloma

Tuscon, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71

Second Round

Padraig Harrington 66-65—131
Thongchai Jaidee 64-67—131
Tommy Gainey 65-67—132
Bernhard Langer 65-67—132
Steven Alker 71-62—133
Jason Caron 67-66—133
Zach Johnson 68-65—133
Steve Allan 68-66—134
Richard Green 67-67—134
Billy Mayfair 66-68—134
Bo Van Pelt 62-72—134
Thomas Bjorn 67-68—135
K.J. Choi 67-68—135
Stewart Cink 67-68—135
Brian Gay 67-68—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68—135
Cameron Percy 68-67—135
Ken Tanigawa 69-66—135
Kirk Triplett 68-67—135
Y.E. Yang 66-69—135
Ernie Els 66-70—136
Jeff Maggert 71-65—136
Scott McCarron 70-66—136
Timothy O’Neal 69-67—136
Michael Wright 70-66—136
Doug Barron 70-67—137
Darren Clarke 65-72—137
Retief Goosen 64-73—137
Soren Kjeldsen 71-66—137
Tim Petrovic 70-67—137
Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137
David Toms 71-66—137
Ben Crane 69-69—138
Brendan Jones 71-67—138
Ted Purdy 70-68—138
Charlie Wi 69-69—138
John Daly 70-69—139
Paul Goydos 68-71—139
Tom Pernice 69-70—139
Paul Stankowski 70-69—139
Billy Andrade 72-68—140
Angel Cabrera 70-70—140
Alex Cejka 73-67—140
Matt Gogel 69-71—140
Rob Labritz 71-69—140
Tag Ridings 72-68—140
Stephen Ames 68-73—141
Fred Couples 72-69—141
David Duval 74-67—141
Fredrik Jacobson 71-70—141
Vaughn Taylor 70-71—141
Steve Flesch 68-74—142
Brandt Jobe 72-70—142
Mario Tiziani 73-69—142
Boo Weekley 70-72—142
Stuart Appleby 72-71—143
Chris DiMarco 75-68—143
Mike Weir 69-74—143
Mikael Lundberg 71-73—144
John Senden 70-74—144
Woody Austin 75-70—145
Rocco Mediate 73-72—145
Dicky Pride 73-72—145
Ricardo Gonzalez 71-75—146
Tom Lehman 75-71—146
Bob Estes 75-72—147
George McNeill 77-70—147
Michael Allen 77-71—148
Simon Griffiths 74-74—148
Mark Hensby 77-71—148
Lee Janzen 73-76—149
Greg Chalmers 74-77—151
Joe Durant 74-77—151
Chad Campbell 78-75—153
Fred Funk 77-77—154
Jose Maria Olazabal 78-76—154
Jerry Kelly 69-WD
David Frost 77-WD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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