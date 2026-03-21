Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At La Paloma Tuscon, Ariz. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71 Second Round Padraig Harrington 66-65—131 Thongchai Jaidee…

Saturday

At La Paloma

Tuscon, Ariz.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71

Second Round

Padraig Harrington 66-65—131 Thongchai Jaidee 64-67—131 Tommy Gainey 65-67—132 Bernhard Langer 65-67—132 Steven Alker 71-62—133 Jason Caron 67-66—133 Zach Johnson 68-65—133 Steve Allan 68-66—134 Richard Green 67-67—134 Billy Mayfair 66-68—134 Bo Van Pelt 62-72—134 Thomas Bjorn 67-68—135 K.J. Choi 67-68—135 Stewart Cink 67-68—135 Brian Gay 67-68—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-68—135 Cameron Percy 68-67—135 Ken Tanigawa 69-66—135 Kirk Triplett 68-67—135 Y.E. Yang 66-69—135 Ernie Els 66-70—136 Jeff Maggert 71-65—136 Scott McCarron 70-66—136 Timothy O’Neal 69-67—136 Michael Wright 70-66—136 Doug Barron 70-67—137 Darren Clarke 65-72—137 Retief Goosen 64-73—137 Soren Kjeldsen 71-66—137 Tim Petrovic 70-67—137 Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137 David Toms 71-66—137 Ben Crane 69-69—138 Brendan Jones 71-67—138 Ted Purdy 70-68—138 Charlie Wi 69-69—138 John Daly 70-69—139 Paul Goydos 68-71—139 Tom Pernice 69-70—139 Paul Stankowski 70-69—139 Billy Andrade 72-68—140 Angel Cabrera 70-70—140 Alex Cejka 73-67—140 Matt Gogel 69-71—140 Rob Labritz 71-69—140 Tag Ridings 72-68—140 Stephen Ames 68-73—141 Fred Couples 72-69—141 David Duval 74-67—141 Fredrik Jacobson 71-70—141 Vaughn Taylor 70-71—141 Steve Flesch 68-74—142 Brandt Jobe 72-70—142 Mario Tiziani 73-69—142 Boo Weekley 70-72—142 Stuart Appleby 72-71—143 Chris DiMarco 75-68—143 Mike Weir 69-74—143 Mikael Lundberg 71-73—144 John Senden 70-74—144 Woody Austin 75-70—145 Rocco Mediate 73-72—145 Dicky Pride 73-72—145 Ricardo Gonzalez 71-75—146 Tom Lehman 75-71—146 Bob Estes 75-72—147 George McNeill 77-70—147 Michael Allen 77-71—148 Simon Griffiths 74-74—148 Mark Hensby 77-71—148 Lee Janzen 73-76—149 Greg Chalmers 74-77—151 Joe Durant 74-77—151 Chad Campbell 78-75—153 Fred Funk 77-77—154 Jose Maria Olazabal 78-76—154 Jerry Kelly 69-WD David Frost 77-WD

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