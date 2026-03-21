Cologuard Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At La Paloma
Tuscon, Ariz.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,856; Par: 71
Second Round
|Padraig Harrington
|66-65—131
|Thongchai Jaidee
|64-67—131
|Tommy Gainey
|65-67—132
|Bernhard Langer
|65-67—132
|Steven Alker
|71-62—133
|Jason Caron
|67-66—133
|Zach Johnson
|68-65—133
|Steve Allan
|68-66—134
|Richard Green
|67-67—134
|Billy Mayfair
|66-68—134
|Bo Van Pelt
|62-72—134
|Thomas Bjorn
|67-68—135
|K.J. Choi
|67-68—135
|Stewart Cink
|67-68—135
|Brian Gay
|67-68—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-68—135
|Cameron Percy
|68-67—135
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-66—135
|Kirk Triplett
|68-67—135
|Y.E. Yang
|66-69—135
|Ernie Els
|66-70—136
|Jeff Maggert
|71-65—136
|Scott McCarron
|70-66—136
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-67—136
|Michael Wright
|70-66—136
|Doug Barron
|70-67—137
|Darren Clarke
|65-72—137
|Retief Goosen
|64-73—137
|Soren Kjeldsen
|71-66—137
|Tim Petrovic
|70-67—137
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-68—137
|David Toms
|71-66—137
|Ben Crane
|69-69—138
|Brendan Jones
|71-67—138
|Ted Purdy
|70-68—138
|Charlie Wi
|69-69—138
|John Daly
|70-69—139
|Paul Goydos
|68-71—139
|Tom Pernice
|69-70—139
|Paul Stankowski
|70-69—139
|Billy Andrade
|72-68—140
|Angel Cabrera
|70-70—140
|Alex Cejka
|73-67—140
|Matt Gogel
|69-71—140
|Rob Labritz
|71-69—140
|Tag Ridings
|72-68—140
|Stephen Ames
|68-73—141
|Fred Couples
|72-69—141
|David Duval
|74-67—141
|Fredrik Jacobson
|71-70—141
|Vaughn Taylor
|70-71—141
|Steve Flesch
|68-74—142
|Brandt Jobe
|72-70—142
|Mario Tiziani
|73-69—142
|Boo Weekley
|70-72—142
|Stuart Appleby
|72-71—143
|Chris DiMarco
|75-68—143
|Mike Weir
|69-74—143
|Mikael Lundberg
|71-73—144
|John Senden
|70-74—144
|Woody Austin
|75-70—145
|Rocco Mediate
|73-72—145
|Dicky Pride
|73-72—145
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|71-75—146
|Tom Lehman
|75-71—146
|Bob Estes
|75-72—147
|George McNeill
|77-70—147
|Michael Allen
|77-71—148
|Simon Griffiths
|74-74—148
|Mark Hensby
|77-71—148
|Lee Janzen
|73-76—149
|Greg Chalmers
|74-77—151
|Joe Durant
|74-77—151
|Chad Campbell
|78-75—153
|Fred Funk
|77-77—154
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|78-76—154
|Jerry Kelly
|69-WD
|David Frost
|77-WD
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