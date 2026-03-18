Collin Sexton returns for the Bulls while Isaac Okoro remains out

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after being sidelined for four…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after being sidelined for four games because of a lower left leg contusion.

Sexton scored 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting during a 139-109 loss to Toronto. He also had five assists while playing almost 18 minutes.

The 27-year-old Sexton got hurt during a 126-110 loss at Sacramento on March 8.

Fellow guard Isaac Okoro missed his fifth consecutive game because of right knee pain.

“I’d say he’s probably a little bit longer than day to day,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Just dealing with the knee soreness there. I think he’s still feeling it. … He’s on the court doing some stuff, but it’s pretty limited right now.”

Okoro, 25, was acquired in a trade with Cleveland. He is averaging 9.0 points in 55 games in his first season with Chicago.

“He’s incredibly unselfish, in terms of he’s not like trying to hunt shots, trying to hunt points,” Donovan said. “Everything, when you talk to him, it’s never about him. It’s always about the team.”

Sexton was acquired in a February trade with Charlotte. He was averaging 16.2 points in 12 games with Chicago going into the matchup with Toronto.

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