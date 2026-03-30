Clippers face the Trail Blazers on 5-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (38-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-36, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Portland Trail Blazers (38-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-36, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Portland.

The Clippers are 22-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference recording 40.7 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.3.

The Trail Blazers are 25-21 in Western Conference play. Portland ranks second in the NBA with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.6.

The Clippers’ 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 46.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 119-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Brook Lopez led the Clippers with 31 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Toumani Camara is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 21.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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