Clippers face the Bucks, look for 5th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (38-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-44, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (38-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-44, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -14; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 16-20 in home games. Milwaukee is 11-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 17-21 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 112.5 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Bucks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 47.2% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 24 the Clippers won 129-96 led by 28 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Collins is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 24.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (achilles), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist).

Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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