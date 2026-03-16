Cleveland takes on Milwaukee for conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (41-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8…

Cleveland Cavaliers (41-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks are 9-5 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 43.1 points per game in the paint.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in division play. Cleveland is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Bucks are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 119.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 116.1 the Bucks allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 118-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Ousmane Dieng: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (groin), Sam Merrill: day to day (hamstring), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (quadricep), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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