Cleveland Guardians add 1B Rhys Hoskins to active roster ahead of season opener against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians selected the contract of first baseman Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Columbus as the team…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians selected the contract of first baseman Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Columbus as the team got down to the 26-man active limit Wednesday ahead of its opener against Seattle.

To make room for Hoskins, the Guardians designated right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez for assignment.

Hoskins, 33, agreed to a minor league deal in February and will get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

He played for Milwaukee the last two seasons following six seasons with Philadelphia. Hoskins hit .237 with 12 homers in 279 at-bats last season after hitting .214 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 2024.

Milwaukee declined its $18 million option

Hoskins hit .297 with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs in 37 at-bats during spring training.

“He can hit. He can really hit,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “He can play first base. There’s still a really good player in there. He knows it, and we know it, and that’s why we brought him in. We’re really excited to have Rhys.”

Hoskins will share playing time at first with left-handed hitters: Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus. Hoskins will primarily face left-handed pitcher — he .221 with four home runs against lefties last season.

“You can’t put a value on someone like Rhys Hoskins who’s had kind of the highest level of success in this game,” Vogt said. “And, what he brings to our guys is just the maturity to the approach and what it takes to play every day. The way he has just come in and put his arm around our young guys, it’s no question another reason why our at-bat quality has been really good this spring.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.