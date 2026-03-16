Ciss scores contested late goal to give Rayo Vallecano draw with Levante

MADRID (AP) — Pathé Ciss’ controversial goal in stoppage time gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw and shattered visiting Levante’s…

MADRID (AP) — Pathé Ciss’ controversial goal in stoppage time gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw and shattered visiting Levante’s hopes on Monday of a rare win that would boost its chances of avoiding relegation from La Liga.

Levante started the night second from bottom in the table and went ahead when 20-year-old Carlos Espí headed the opener — his fourth goal in three games — four minutes before halftime.

However, in the fourth minute of second half added time, Ciss stole in at the back post to control a cross and stroke the ball past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Although Levante claimed he handled the ball before shooting, Ciss swore there was no touch.

“It wasn’t our day but we can’t always get what we want,” the Senegal midfielder said. “We suffered with a man less and maybe this point will be crucial at the season’s end.”

The man less was Nobel Mendy, who was shown a second yellow eight minutes after halftime.

The red card forced the home side into a reshuffle and it was more dangerous with 10 men than with 11 as Ciss’ last-gasp equalizer proved.

The result extended Rayo’s unbeaten run to six league games and the point lifted it two places into 13th.

Levante remained in the cellar. Although it has seven points from a possible nine in recent weeks, it was three points behind third-from-bottom Elche and five behind Alaves.

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