Chelsea beats Man United 2-0 to retain Women’s League Cup

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Chelsea made it back-to-back Women’s League Cup trophies by beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final…

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Chelsea made it back-to-back Women’s League Cup trophies by beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final on Sunday.

Sonia Bompastor’s team successfully defended the trophy with goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones in each half at Ashton Gate.

Chelsea has been the dominant force in England over the past decade, with 18 major trophies over that period.

This was the fourth time it has won the League Cup.

“When you have the opportunity to win a trophy, you have to take it. When you are a winner, that’s what you do. My players deserved it,” Bompastor said.

James put Chelsea ahead in the 19th minute and Beever-Jones doubled the lead in the 76th.

Six-time defending Women’s Super League champion Chelsea is currently third in the standings and 10 points behind leader Manchester City with a game in hand.

“We have a really big month with a lot of games, so this is the best way to start the month,” Bompastor said.

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