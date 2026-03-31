Chase Elliott holds off Denny Hamlin for first 2026 win and F1 starts five-week hiatus

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Last race: Chase Elliott earned his 22nd career win and second in Martinsville, overcoming…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Chase Elliott earned his 22nd career win and second in Martinsville, overcoming race-leader Denny Hamlin and taking the lead for good with 68 laps to go.

Next race: April 12, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Presented by Black’s Tire

Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.

Track: Rockingham Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 235 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Following a post-race disqualification of original winner Jesse Love, Sammy Smith was declared winner, giving him his first victory of the season and third of his career.

Last race: Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier dominated the field for his second-straight win in a chaotic race that saw multiple cautions.

Next race: April 11, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Black’s Tire 200

Site: Rockingham, North Carolina.

Track: Rockingham Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 188 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:05 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Tyler Ankrum ended a 130-race winless streak, leading the final 29 laps on fuel strategy in the first series race at Rockingham since 2013.

Last race: In a dramatic double overtime finish, Corey Heim passed Ross Chastain on the last lap to secure his second straight win at Darlington Raceway.

Next race: April 10, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.

Next race: May 3, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead for his 21st career victory.

Next race: April 19, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: April 12, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CHATTAHOOCHEE CLASH

WORLD OF OUTLAWS KC CLASSIC

BILLY CLANTON CLASSIC

WORLD OF OUTLAWS TALLGRASS TUSSLE

Next race: April 9-11.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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