Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NBA, MLB, CBB Picks

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Dive into a fun slate of NBA and MLB games today after redeeming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive a $100 bonus and free pick to help with your favorite entries today.







Create a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick to use today. The nice part about this welcome offer is that you will receive the bonus before ever placing your first entry, making this an excellent way to get your account started.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for the NBA, MLB Bonus

Before the slate starts tonight, new players can claim a generous welcome offer. Taking advantage of the latest welcome promotion allows you to maximize your entries for this NBA Regular Season matchup.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Chalkboard welcome offer details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed March 30th, 2026 by WTOP

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers can take full advantage of a 100% deposit match up to $100 when signing up ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons clash. Alongside the deposit match, this welcome promotion includes a highly valuable free pick. The free pick allows users to select a player to go over 0.5 points, essentially serving as a free leg to build into your entry. Whether you want to back an OKC shooter or a Detroit standout during this March 30 matchup, utilizing this free pick is a fantastic way to tackle the current NBA slate and uncover immediate value.

Keep in mind that this lucrative welcome bonus is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Simply make your first-time deposit, and Chalkboard will match it dollar-for-dollar up to the $100 maximum limit. Grab your bonus funds and your 0.5 points free pick today to build the ultimate entry for this exciting Regular Season showdown.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Chalkboard

After claiming your welcome bonus and free pick, it is time to build your entries. Tonight’s slate is packed with star power, headlined by the Detroit Pistons visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as a highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Here is a look at the five players with the highest consensus points over/unders on the board today:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 6.5 3.5 Tyrese Maxey 26.5 7.5 3.5 Joel Embiid 26.5 3.5 7.5 Tyler Herro 21.5 3.5 4.5 Bam Adebayo 21.5 3.5 10.5

When diving into the data for these marquee matchups, finding an analytical edge in the prop market is key. Bam Adebayo presents a fascinating opportunity. The market has set his points prop at 21.5 against the 76ers. However, regular season statistics show Adebayo is currently averaging 20.09 points across 66 games played.

On the flip side, the consensus lines are leaning toward a massive scoring night for Joel Embiid. His points prop sits at 26.5, and he has been fantastic in his two games returning from an oblique injury.

For the Oklahoma City matchup, Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds the highest line of the night at 29.5 points.

How to Claim the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. First, new users will need to create and register a Chalkboard account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity and location. During this initial registration step, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the promotion.

Once your new account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure methods. In order to claim the full value of the bonus, users will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will apply a 100% deposit match to whatever eligible amount you choose to deposit, immediately doubling your starting bankroll up to that $100 maximum limit.

As soon as your initial secure deposit is processed and the matching bonus funds hit your account, you are ready to get in on the action. Take advantage of your newly doubled bankroll and your free pick to build out your player props for tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.