Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NBA, MLB, CBB Picks (March 31)

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Start placing your favorite MLB and NBA entries today when you redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP for a generous welcome bonus. Create a new account to receive a $100 bonus and free pick to help with your favorite entries today.







Create a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick to use today. The nice part about this welcome offer is that you will receive the bonus before ever placing your first entry, making this an excellent way to get your account started.

Chalkboard Promo Code for $100 DFS Bonus + Free Pick

Before tip-off in Houston, make sure you are fully equipped to maximize your player prop combinations. Whether you plan to back the hometown Houston Rockets or the visiting New York Knicks, claiming your welcome offer is the smartest way to get started.

Here is a quick snapshot of the current Chalkboard promotion details to review before making your picks for this upcoming matchup:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed March 31st, 2026

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers who meet the necessary age requirements and reside in a participating state are eligible for this exclusive welcome offer. Upon signing up and making your first deposit, you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. In addition to doubling your initial funds, this promotion awards a highly valuable free pick. This free pick allows users to take a player to go over just 0.5 points, essentially functioning as a guaranteed free leg to build into your parlay entries.

We put a lot of stock in finding reliable foundational pieces for any entry, and this welcome bonus is perfectly timed for the current NBA slate. You can immediately put your matched funds and your over 0.5 points free pick into action for the March 31 matchup between the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. This Chalkboard offer gives you the perfect head start for building your prop entries as the regular season unfolds.

Use Chalkboard for NBA, MLB Entries Tonight

Once your account is funded and your Chalkboard promo code is activated, the massive NBA slate offers plenty of avenues to deploy your deposit match. Targeting the biggest stars with the highest statistical projections is a great way to start identifying value.

Here is a look at five standout players with the highest points over/under lines for tonight’s action, alongside their assist and rebound totals:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Luka Doncic 31.5 7.5 7.5 Donovan Mitchell 24.5 5.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 24.5 6.5 2.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 4.5 Austin Reaves 22.5 5.5 4.5

When analyzing the board, Austin Reaves stands out as a compelling target in the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reaves currently has a points prop set at 22.5. Looking at his current statistics, Reaves is averaging 23.53 points per game alongside 5.61 assists and 4.69 rebounds.

If you are focusing specifically on the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks clash, Jalen Brunson and Kevin Durant lead the props market, each carrying a 24.5 points over/under. While projections often hover right around these numbers, their established scoring volume always makes them dangerous options to include.

Finally, it does stand to reason that Luka Doncic carries the highest point total of the night at a staggering 31.5 points. Paired with 7.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds, Doncic remains an elite statistical anchor to consider when utilizing your Chalkboard matched funds and free picks.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. We’ve seen time and time again that those who secure their bonuses early set themselves up for success. Follow these simple steps to lock in your 100% deposit match before tip-off between the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks: