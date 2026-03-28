Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Illinois-Arizona, Purdue-Arizona

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will have a golden opportunity to lock in daily fantasy entries for tonight’s Elite 8 games and more. Utilize a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses alongside a free pick for your first entry. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus

Getting started on Chalkboard is an efficient process. By taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, you optimize your bankroll management right out of the gate. Below is a concise breakdown of the Chalkboard promo code details and the eligibility requirements needed to claim your bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed March 28th, 2026 by WTOP

Understanding the Chalkboard Offer Mechanics

The Chalkboard promo code delivers a high-utility, two-part welcome bonus exclusively for new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age and location requirements. When you register and process your initial transaction, the platform credits you with a 100% deposit match up to $100. This dollar-for-dollar match provides immediate leverage for your daily entry-building strategy.

In addition to the deposit match, this promotion includes a specific free pick for the upcoming College Basketball slate, or any other sport. This mechanism allows users to select a featured player to record over 0.5 points—functionally acting as an automatic, guaranteed leg in your parlay. By combining your matched deposit funds with this heavily discounted projection, you establish a significant head start.

Chalkboard Elite 8 Promo Tonight

To help you maximize the utility of your deposit match, we have analyzed the highest projected point totals for tonight’s college basketball slate. Evaluate the table below to see where the market lines are currently set for key statistical categories:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Keaton Wagler 16.5 4.5 4.5 Bennett Stirtz 19.5 3.5 3.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn 18.5 2.5 9.5 Brayden Burries 17.5 2.5 4.5 Fletcher Loyer 13.5 2.5 2.5

When constructing your Chalkboard entry, isolating averages against current projections is a proven method for identifying actionable value.

Analyzing the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes reveals data that strongly suggests fading the current market numbers. Illinois guard Keaton Wagler faces an inflated 16.5-point projection. Considering he is averaging exactly 15.0 points per game through his first three tournament games, the underlying metrics indicate the under as a smart play. Similarly, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz has a points total set at 19.5, yet his current tournament average of 16.3 points per game also points logically toward the under.

Conversely, the data supports aggressive offensive projections in the clash between the Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona Wildcats. Purdue standout forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has his points prop listed at 18.5. Through three games, he has generated an impressive 21.3 points per game average. The numbers strongly support taking the over on his scoring output. Additionally, Arizona’s Brayden Burries is projected for 17.5 points tonight. With a March Madness average of 19.0 points on an efficient 64.3% shooting from the field, backing the over on Burries is a sound decision to anchor your Chalkboard entry.

Expanding Your Strategy: MLB and NBA Slates

While the college basketball board offers distinct analytical advantages tonight, the Chalkboard welcome bonus is versatile. If you are more interested in other sports, you can also allocate your matched funds toward today’s MLB and NBA matchups.

Notable cross-sport matchups available for tonight’s entries include:

Yankees vs. Giants (MLB)

(MLB) Guardians vs. Mariners (MLB)

(MLB) Red Sox vs. Reds (MLB)

(MLB) Pistons vs. Timberwolves (NBA)

(NBA) 76ers vs. Hornets (NBA)

Steps To Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this welcome offer requires following a specific, step-by-step registration process. To ensure your account is properly credited with the deposit match and free pick ahead of tonight’s action, follow these instructions: