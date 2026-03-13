Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Offer For CBB, NBA Picks Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will unlock a two-part welcome offer for a loaded basketball slate, including games like Wisconsin vs. Purdue and Timberwolves vs. Warriors. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Offer

If you are ready to claim your bonus and jump into the hoops action, all the essential details regarding the welcome offer can be found below.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed March 13th, 2026

Chalkboard Offer Overview

Available exclusively for new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state, this welcome promotion is designed to instantly boost your bankroll. When you sign up and make your initial transaction, you will receive a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100. This means whatever amount you choose to start with—up to that $100 threshold—will be fully doubled in your account just in time for the upcoming games.

In addition to the matched funds, the welcome bonus equips you with a highly valuable free pick. This unique inclusion allows users to take a selected player to go over 0.5 points, essentially acting as a guaranteed free pick to anchor your parlay. It is the perfect foundational piece for building a winning entry around today’s action, giving you an easy, risk-free leg to pair with your favorite projections.

Chalkboard College Basketball Picks Tonight

With your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to dive into the College Basketball slate. One of the best ways to utilize your bonus is by targeting player props for the biggest stars on the hardwood. Below are five players boasting the highest point total over/unders for today’s matchups:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under John Blackwell 18.5 1.5 5.5 Keaton Wagler 19.5 4.5 5.5 Pryce Sandfort 16.5 1.5 5.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn 14.5 2.5 8.5 Rienk Mast 11.5 2.5 5.5

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell has a scoring line set at 18.5 points for his highly anticipated matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Based on his recent dominance, the data heavily points toward the over. Blackwell went off in his last outing, exploding for a career-high 34 points in 37 minutes of action while shooting a highly efficient 58.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc. Given his massive team usage rate (34.86%) and proven clutch factor, surpassing 18.5 points is an incredibly strong projection.

Another prime target is Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, whose points prop sits at a modest 14.5 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kaufman-Renn racked up 19 points in 29 minutes during an early showing, connecting on 8 of his 9 field goal attempts (88.9%). He has consistently proven he can score with elite efficiency inside. Operating as a reliable touch in the paint, the statistics suggest taking the over on his 14.5-point total as a foundational piece for your Chalkboard ticket tonight, even against Nebraska’s stout defense.

NBA Picks: Timberwolves vs. Warriors

While the College Basketball slate offers plenty of excitement, your Chalkboard welcome bonus is applicable for the NBA, too. If you are looking to pivot to the professional ranks, tonight’s NBA schedule features a prime Western Conference clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. Once you have built your NCAAM entries, you can use your matched funds to dive into player props and projections for this marquee matchup.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus and getting started with your picks is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to properly activate your offer:

Register Your Account: Begin by clicking here to create a new account. You will need to register by entering standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is necessary to unlock the welcome promotion and secure your free pick. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the cashier section to fund your bankroll using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Deposit Match: To claim the full value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, users do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if they prefer to start smaller. Chalkboard will provide a 100% deposit match on whatever amount you choose for your first transaction, instantly doubling your starting funds.

As soon as your initial deposit is processed, your matched bonus funds and your free pick will be credited to your account. From there, you are all set to build your winning entries for tonight’s games.