Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus For NBA Picks (March 11)

Chalkboard NBA Wednesday Picks

With a packed slate of NBA action, there are plenty of star-studded matchups to utilize your Chalkboard welcome offer on. Here is a look at the five highest point total projections for today’s slate to help guide your free pick and matched funds strategy:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Anthony Edwards 27.5 3.5 4.5 Nikola Jokic 28.5 9.5 12.5 Kawhi Leonard 27.5 3.5 6.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 5.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 5.5 3.5

Looking at tonight’s matchups, Anthony Edwards stands out as a premier target for your Chalkboard entries. Sporting an over/under of 27.5 points, the statistics heavily support backing the over. Through 55 games this season, Edwards is averaging an explosive 29.33 points per contest. Operating with massive volume at 20.60 field goal attempts per game and shooting a highly efficient 48.98% from the floor, he is mathematically outpacing his projected total on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has the day’s highest point total at 28.5 as he prepares to face the Rockets. A high-scoring performance from the Denver big man is expected to go along with his lofty 12.5-rebound and 9.5-assist projections in this crucial playoff-seeding battle.

