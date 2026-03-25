Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For Thunder-Celtics, NBA Games

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All new DFS users can redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a bonus for a massive NBA slate tonight, including a fantastic matchup between the Thunder and the Celtics. Create a new account and redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use on all your NBA entries tonight.







After you sign up with your new account, you will receive a $100 deposit match + free pick, helping you with your initial entry today. Use Chalkboard to back players tonight such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and much more.

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA Bonus Wednesday

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder, eligible fans can quickly capitalize on this generous welcome bonus. Securing a boosted account balance means more flexibility to attack the lines and find market inefficiencies in the regular-season action.

Review the table below for a quick snapshot of the offer, including the exact promo code to use and the essential eligibility requirements:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

Maximizing Your Chalkboard Bonus Value

By utilizing the Chalkboard promo code, new users unlock a two-part welcome package designed to maximize value right out of the gate. The core of the offer is a 100% deposit match up to $100, meaning Chalkboard will instantly double your initial funds dollar-for-dollar up to that limit. Alongside the deposit match, customers receive a unique free pick that allows them to select a player to simply score more than 0.5 points. We put a lot of stock in promotions like this because it essentially serves as a free winning leg in your entry—an ideal perk when stacking your projections for a high-stakes matchup.

It does stand to reason that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once you claim the bonus, you can seamlessly integrate your boosted balance into your NBA 2025-2026 Regular Season strategies.

NBA Player Prop Preview Wednesday Night via Chalkboard

With your boosted bankroll, the next step is diving into tonight’s NBA slate to pinpoint where the value lies. The matchup between the Celtics and Thunder offers a host of exciting player props, alongside other high-profile games across the league.

Here is a breakdown of five stars with the highest point projections available tonight to help guide your selections:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 6.5 4.5 Jaylen Brown 25.5 5.5 6.5 Kevin Durant 23.5 4.5 5.5 Julius Randle 20.5 4.5 6.5 Jayson Tatum 19.5 3.5 9.5

When utilizing your deposit match and free pick, analyzing the consensus lines provides a strong indicator of how these stars might perform.

In tonight’s highly anticipated clash, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the board with a 28.5-point projection. Conversely, Jayson Tatum opens with a highly reachable point total of 19.5. If you decide to explore action elsewhere, Julius Randle’s 20.5-point prop is another one to watch. Using these data points will allow you to construct smarter, more strategic entries as you chase those longshot payouts.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account ready before the Celtics tip off against the Thunder is a quick and straightforward process. We’ve seen time and time again that the prepared player is the successful player. To ensure you lock in your welcome package ahead of this March 25, 2026 matchup, follow these simple steps:

Create and Register an Account: Download the Chalkboard app and begin the sign-up process. You will need to register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. Promo code WTOP is strictly required to successfully activate the 100% deposit match and free pick. Make a Secure Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your account using one of the available secure methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up—you will receive 100% of whatever amount you deposit in bonus funds, up to that $100 ceiling.

Once your secure deposit clears, your matched bonus funds will be instantly credited to your account. You will then be fully equipped with double the bankroll to explore the NBA slate and build your perfect entries for tonight’s game.