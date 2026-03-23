Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For NBA Entries Monday

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Start placing your favorite player prop entries on any NBA game tonight or Sweet 16 game later this week when you activate Chalkboard promo code WTOP. All new users can create a new account to unlock a $100 deposit match and free pick for any entry tonight.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer. You can use this bonus and free pick on any NBA entry tonight specifically, highlighted by an awesome game between the Lakers and the Pistons..

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Deposit Match

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

The Chalkboard promo code delivers an excellent opportunity for fans tuning into the highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons clash on March 23. By signing up before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off, new Chalkboard customers can claim a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100. This means that when you make your first deposit, Chalkboard will double your starting bankroll up to the $100 maximum, giving you extra funds to build your entries for this regular-season showdown between two top-tier teams.

In addition to the deposit match, this welcome offer includes a highly valuable free pick to give your first entry a massive advantage. Users will receive a special promotional projection allowing them to take a player to go more than 0.5 points, essentially serving as a guaranteed win to help anchor your parlay for the game. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Lakers-Pistons NBA Player Prop Preview via Chalkboard

Player Points Assists Rebounds Jalen Duren 22.5 2.5 10.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 5.5 4.5 LeBron James 18.5 6.5 5.5 Tobias Harris 12.5 2.5 5.5 Daniss Jenkins 12.5 5.5 3.5

When looking at the board, Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves stands out with a lofty 21.5 points projection. While Reaves has elevated his game to an All-Star level during the Lakers’ impressive nine-game winning streak, he faces a stingy Detroit defense that limits opponents to just 109.5 points per game and an impressive .443 field goal percentage. Given Detroit’s proven ability to suppress opponent scoring, reaching 22 points could be a tall task for Reaves.

On the other side of the floor, Detroit’s Jalen Duren boasts a game-high points projection of 22.5. With Cade Cunningham out due to a collapsed lung, the first-place Pistons will rely heavily on Duren to anchor the frontcourt. Unlike the Pistons, the Lakers have been vulnerable defensively, surrendering 114.9 points per game. This softer interior matchup makes taking Duren an intriguing consideration for your Chalkboard entry.

It is also worth noting veterans LeBron James and rising contributors like Daniss Jenkins. James, who just broke the NBA record for most regular-season games played (1,612), sits at an accessible 18.5 points line. Meanwhile, Jenkins has stepped up in Cunningham’s absence, recently dropping 22 points and 8 assists against Golden State.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To ensure you are ready for the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, you will want to get your account set up ahead of time. Activating your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to lock in your deposit match before the action gets underway:

Download and Register: Download the Chalkboard app and create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This exact code is required to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will instantly credit you with a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit. Build Your Entries: Once your initial deposit is matched, your funds will be available immediately. Use your doubled bankroll and your complimentary free pick to start building your entries.

With your account locked and loaded, you can sit back and catch the Lakers and Pistons clash knowing your starting bankroll is maximized for the night.