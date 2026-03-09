Canadiens host the Maple Leafs after Slafkovsky’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-26-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (34-18-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-26-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (34-18-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Juraj Slafkovsky’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win.

Montreal has a 10-8-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 34-18-10 record overall. The Canadiens have a 31-7-9 record in games they score at least three goals.

Toronto is 27-26-11 overall and 6-11-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have conceded 223 goals while scoring 201 for a -22 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Canadiens won 2-1 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matias Maccelli has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-1-3, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.