Canadiens host the Islanders in Eastern Conference play

New York Islanders (39-25-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (37-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7…

New York Islanders (39-25-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (37-21-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders face off in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal has a 19-13-2 record in home games and a 37-21-10 record overall. The Canadiens have a 15-5-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

New York has a 21-14-3 record on the road and a 39-25-5 record overall. The Islanders have a +eight scoring differential, with 198 total goals scored and 190 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Matthew Schaefer led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 24 goals with 57 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Schaefer has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee), Max Shabanov: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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