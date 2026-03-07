Canada defeats Argentina in penalty shootout after scoreless draw in the SheBelieves Cup

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped the first two attempts she faced and Canada went on to defeat…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped the first two attempts she faced and Canada went on to defeat Argentina 3-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

Jordyn Huitema had Canada’s best chance of the first half but Argentina goalkeeper Solana Pereyra got a hand on the hard shot to send it into the crossbar and out of the net. The match remained scoreless the rest of the way.

Under new rules for SheBelieves Cup, the match went straight to penalties. Sheridan blocked the first two attempts she faced and the Canadians sealed the victory when Vanina Preininger’s attempt for Argentina went over the bar.

Argentina was held scoreless across the four-team, round-robin tournament and finished last. Canada’s finish would be determined in Saturday’s late game between the United States and Colombia.

Canada saw the return of captain Jessie Fleming, who missed the match against the United States because of illness. Olivia Smith, who plays for Arsenal, was ruled out of the tournament because of a concussion.

Argentina’s women play next month as the CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League continues. The tournament serves as the region’s qualification tournament for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Canada will play for a place in the World Cup in the CONCACAF W Championship starting in November.

