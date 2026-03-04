Calgary takes losing streak into game against Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (29-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (24-29-7, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to end their three-game slide when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Calgary has a 24-29-7 record overall and a 15-11-4 record on its home ice. The Flames have committed 249 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Ottawa has a 15-12-4 record on the road and a 29-22-9 record overall. The Senators have a +five scoring differential, with 198 total goals scored and 193 given up.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has 11 goals and 38 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

