Caicedo scored and Colombia downs Argentina 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Linda Caicedo scored the lone goal in the second half and Colombia defeated Argentina 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup tournament on Wednesday.

The United States was set to play rival Canada in the later match at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Caicedo, who plays professionally for Real Madrid, scored in the 64th minute to put Colombia in front. It was her 18th international goal and came off an assist from Leicy Santos.

The United States downed Argentina 2-0 in the SheBelieves opener on Sunday in Nashville. Colombia fell 4-1 to Canada in its tournament opener.

Shortly before the match, Bay FC announced that it had acquired Argentina defender Aldana Cometti from French club FC Fleury. Cometti joins the National Women’s Soccer League club on a two-year contract with a team option for a third.

Argentina, ranked No. 30 in the world, made one other SheBelieves Cup appearance in 2021, finishing fourth. Colombia, ranked No. 20, previously played in the tournament last year and finished third.

Colombia will face the United States on Saturday in the tournament finale in Harrison, New Jersey. Argentina will play Canada in the early game.

