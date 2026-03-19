Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Your Winnings Boosts for March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bettors can apply a smart, high-value strategy for your March Madness. Take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the college basketball games today by signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.

It’s a straightforward play: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Whether you want to back an underdog in the marquee matchup between Texas and BYU, or you’re looking to lock in your picks for any college basketball game this weekend, this promo ensures your first series of successful wagers yields twice the return.

Info for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this massive welcome offer is quick and straightforward. Before we dive into the morning line and today’s college basketball slate, review the essential details below to ensure you correctly claim your profit boost tokens.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified Match 19, 2026

Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, this unique welcome offer instantly elevates your betting experience. To unlock the promotion, simply register a new account, apply the promo code, and place a qualifying wager of just $1.

Once that initial bet is logged, your account will automatically be credited with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens. This structure effectively allows you to Bet $1 and Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers, drastically increasing your payout potential right out of the gate.

These profit boosts offer tremendous flexibility across a wide variety of betting markets. College basketball games have spreads, totals, moneylines and a variety of props. Each boost can be used for a bet up to $25.

College Basketball Games for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Texas @ BYU TEX +116 / BYU -138 TEX +2.5 / BYU -2.5 157.5 Texas A&M @ Saint Mary’s TXAM +134 / SMC -159 TXAM +2.5 / SMC -2.5 148.5 Penn @ Illinois PENN +2550 / ILL -11111 PENN +25.5 / ILL -25.5 151.5 Idaho @ Houston IDHO +2550 / HOU -9091 IDHO +23.5 / HOU -23.5 137.5

When I’m placing these bets, I always look at the math first. Placing the maximum qualifying $25 wager on these lines yields varying returns. Backing a massive moneyline underdog like Penn or Idaho (+2550) would net $637.50 in profit. But for a standard -110 spread bet—such as laying the points with Houston -23.5—a winning $25 wager pays out $22.73.

With your active Caesars Sportsbook promo tokens, any of those base winnings will automatically double. This welcome offer allows you to gather an extra $2,500 for each bet.

How to Activate Your Caesars Promo Code

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. To ensure you correctly unlock your profit boost tokens ahead of today’s college basketball slate, simply follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, explicitly enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your offer eligibility.

During the registration process, explicitly enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to lock in your offer eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ available secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the college basketball betting markets (or any other preferred sport) and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial qualifying wager is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can then apply these individual tokens directly in your bet slip to instantly double your winnings on your next ten qualifying wagers.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.