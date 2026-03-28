Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for Elite Eight Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services To maximize payouts on the hardwood, new customers can unlock an incredible welcome bonus with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. By activating the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome offer, bettors secure enhanced value for their basketball betting cards. Click here to start signing up.

Start with a bet on the Elite Eight matchups or take a look at the different MLB and NBA markets available on Caesars Sportsbook. New players can raise the stakes on this game or any other matchup. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Your Winnings

Unlocking your college basketball bonus is a straightforward process. Review the essential details of this exclusive welcome offer below before placing your qualifying wager on the hardwood.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, this generous promotion is the perfect way to build your bankroll. Once you create your account and place a simple qualifying wager of just $1, you will successfully trigger the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome bonus. In return for that initial $1 bet, Caesars will credit your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens, giving you the power to instantly double the profit on your next ten tickets. These profit boosts offer incredible flexibility for your betting card. You can use your 10 100% profit tokens to maximize your returns on the current college basketball season, or you can seamlessly transition and apply them toward the action-packed NBA slate. As long as you are a first-time user, this promotion ensures that your next ten bets pack twice the payout potential across the entire basketball landscape.

Elite 8 Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Iowa at Illinois ILL -7 (-110) / IOWA +7 (-110) ILL -345 / IOWA +270 139 (O/U -110) Purdue at Arizona ARIZ -6 (-110) / PUR +6 (-110) ARIZ -267 / PUR +215 153.5 (O/U -110)

Looking closer at the premier matchups, the clash between #8 Purdue and #2 Arizona highlights the betting board. Arizona boasts a phenomenal 35-2 record, ranking #3 in RPI while going a stellar 10-2 against top-25 RPI opponents. Purdue (30-8, #12 RPI) will have their hands full, especially since the Wildcats are an elite 16-1 as the home team. Arizona’s staggering 0.9415 adjusted winning percentage makes them a highly attractive bet. In the other matchup, #13 Illinois (27-8) takes on unranked Iowa (24-12). The Fighting Illini hold the #9 RPI spot and boast an imposing 14-3 home record. Iowa ranks just #40 in RPI and has struggled mightily on the road, posting a 3-8 road record this season. Backing Illinois to cover the -7 spread is supported by clear statistical advantages across the board.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive welcome bonus ahead of the college basketball slate is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and secure your profit boosts:

Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: Make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW during the registration process to successfully trigger the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and reliable payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the college basketball betting board and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once that initial qualifying bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. You are then ready to double your winnings on your next ten wagers.