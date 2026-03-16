Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and secure 10 days of 100% profit boosts. Create a new account and place a $1 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport to unlock this offer. Click here to start signing up.

As the NBA season approaches the playoffs, Monday in the NBA features a compelling slate of games, highlighted by a pivotal Western Conference clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers. This is the perfect time to build a bankroll on Caesars Sportsbook for March Madness.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Bonus Last Verified On March 16, 2026

Available exclusively for new Caesars customers, this welcome promotion instantly elevates your betting experience during the current NBA regular season. By successfully registering an account and placing a qualifying wager of just $1, you unlock the ability to bet $1 and secure 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Immediately after that initial $1 bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens to apply toward your upcoming wagers. These profit tokens are perfectly timed for the current NBA slate, giving you an excellent opportunity to maximize your payouts when backing teams like the Spurs or Clippers this week. Applying these tokens allows you to double your potential winnings as you follow the action on the court.

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Matchup Spread Moneyline Total San Antonio Spurs at LA Clippers SAS -8.5 (-110) / LAC +8.5 (-110) SAS -345 / LAC +270 O/U 233.5 Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets LAL +2.0 (-110) / HOU -2.0 (-110) LAL +118 / HOU -140 O/U 226.5 Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics PHX +8.5 (-105) / BOS -8.5 (-115) PHX +335 / BOS -441 O/U 214.0

When evaluating the best bets for Monday in the NBA, injuries and recent momentum heavily influence the San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers matchup. The visiting Spurs enter with a 49-18 record, chasing the top seed in the West following a recent stretch where they won 15 of 16 games. They also welcome back Victor Wembanyama, who posted 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in his previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are dealing with significant health issues. Star Kawhi Leonard is listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain, compounding the absences of Bradley Beal and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. This stark contrast in roster availability and recent form justifies San Antonio’s steep -345 moneyline tag.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to get in on the action before Monday’s games tip off? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new sportsbook wallet using one of the available secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

As soon as you place that qualifying wager of $1 or more, whether you are betting on the Spurs vs. Clippers game or another matchup, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. You can immediately apply these tokens to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.