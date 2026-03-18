Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NBA, March Madness

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College basketball fans are able to claim a generous welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and dive into the NCAA Tournament officially starting tomorrow, March 19th. This welcome offer allows you to double the profits of 10 separate wagers, including any NBA play tonight.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for NBA, March Madness 100% Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 18th, 2026

This exclusive welcome promotion is strictly available for new Caesars customers looking to elevate their sports betting experience during the final stretch of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season. To get started, eligible users simply need to register using the promo code and place a qualifying introductory wager of just $1. Whether you are backing the Lakers as they look to extend their six-game winning streak or betting on the Rockets to enact revenge and tighten the playoff race, that initial $1 bet unlocks a massive opportunity to maximize your payouts across the entire NBA slate.

Once that first wager is locked in, the sportsbook will reward you with ten 100% profit boost tokens. It does stand to reason that this unique structure—allowing you to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers—gives you immense flexibility. You can strategically apply these boosts to various betting markets throughout tonight’s matchups or utilize them on longshot picks and futures prices across the league’s schedule this week.

NBA Odds, Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +2.5 (-110) / HOU -2.5 (-110) LAL +118 / HOU -140 O/U 222 (-110 / -110) Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics GSW +12.5 (-115) / BOS -12.5 (-105) GSW +460 / BOS -649 O/U 216.5 (-110 / -110)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 18, 2026.

When evaluating tonight’s matchups, we put a lot of stock in season-long situational statistics to find consensus odds value. In tonight’s premier 9:30 PM EDT tip-off, the Houston Rockets hold a distinct advantage on the glass. Houston boasts a stellar 54.9% Total Rebound Percentage, while the Lakers trail noticeably with a 49.9% rebound rate, making the Rockets an appealing favorite.

In the early game in Boston, Boston’s massive odds are justified by the data; the Celtics’ impressive 52.6% rebounding easily eclipses Golden State’s depleted 48.7% performance on the boards, cementing Boston as the significantly stronger side on paper.

How to Secure the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s 9:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the action begins:

Download the Caesars App: Start by downloading the official Caesars sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Create and Register an Account: Open the app and sign up by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to explicitly enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your bankroll by making a deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you are betting on the Lakers, the Rockets, or any other matchup on the slate, this initial bet acts as your trigger for the bonus.

Immediately after successfully activating the offer with your $1 qualifying wager, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. You are then free to use these tokens to double your winnings across your next 10 wagers as the NBA regular season rolls on.