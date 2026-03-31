Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on Any MLB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 wager on MLB or any other sport. That is all it takes to unlock 10 100% profit boosts and double your winnings throughout the week. Click here to start signing up.

This promo is an opportunity for players to get a feel for the Caesars Sportsbook app. New users who activate this offer can start making bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB, college basketball or any other sport this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 Profit Boosts

With an exciting slate of MLB matchups on deck, there is no better time to get in on the action. Whether you are looking to back Kodai Senga and the New York Mets as they face Andre Pallante and the St. Louis Cardinals, or you are eyeing the clash between Max Fried’s New York Yankees (3-1) and Logan Gilbert’s Seattle Mariners (3-2), new users can boost their bankroll before the first pitch is even thrown.

By signing up and placing a simple $1 wager, new users will unlock the exclusive “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Once that initial qualifying bet is placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens, giving you the power to double your potential winnings on ten subsequent wagers.

You can apply your boosts to any game on the schedule, whether you want to back Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs as they host José Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels, or if you prefer to target the late-night showdown between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. With 10 total 100% profit boosts at your disposal, new Caesars customers can strategically spread their wagers across the board to build a stronger bankroll.

Use the Caesars MLB Promo on Upcoming Matchups

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals MET -160 / CAR +135 MET -1.5 (+105) / CAR +1.5 (-125) O/U 8.5 Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago Cubs ANG +118 / CUB -140 ANG +1.5 (-178) / CUB -1.5 (+150) O/U 7.0 New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners YAN -110 / MAR -110 YAN -1.5 (+158) / MAR +1.5 (-190) O/U 7.0

If you are looking for the safest bets on the board, diving into the team statistics reveals a massive gap in the Mets-Cardinals matchup. The Mets are a commanding favorite largely because of their pitching; New York’s staff boasts a 2.77 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP early this season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been highly vulnerable on the mound, surrendering a 6.32 ERA and a bloated 1.87 WHIP.

Out west, the Yankees and Mariners are locked in a dead heat (-110 moneyline each). This late-night clash is defined by elite pitching on both sides as Fried and Gilbert take the mound. Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of different ways of getting in on the action.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and claiming your bonus ahead of these STOMP season matchups is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these easy steps so you do not miss out on the action before the first pitch is thrown:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for this exclusive offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ available secure methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets, whether you want to target the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, or any other team on the board, and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is locked in, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten 100% profit boosts. You can immediately begin applying these tokens to your bet slips, giving you double the profit potential as you gear up for the rest of the schedule, including the late-night clash between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.