Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can secure a massive boost by utilizing Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. By signing up, you can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer to bet $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to activate this offer.

Create a new account and start with these profit boosts on the NBA, MLB, NHL, college basketball or any other sport this week. Caesars Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings

If you are planning to back the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat, utilizing this exclusive welcome offer is a smart play. The details below outline everything you need to know to claim your profit boosts ahead of this scheduled matchup.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On March 30, 2026

This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Caesars customers looking to elevate their sports betting experience. To get started, simply register a new account, apply the promo code, and place an initial qualifying wager of just $1. Once that first bet is locked in, Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens.

With these tokens in hand, you have the incredible opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers across the active NBA slate. Whether you want to focus your action on the showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, or prefer to spread your boosts across other upcoming matchups on the regular season schedule, this offer provides remarkable flexibility to maximize your potential returns.

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat PHI -130 / MIA +110 PHI -2 / MIA +2 O/U 246.5 Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks BOS +100 / ATL -120 BOS +1.5 / ATL -1.5 O/U 222.5 Detroit Pistons @ Oklahoma City Thunder DET +550 / OKC -833 DET +12.5 / OKC -12.5 O/U 219.5 Washington Wizards @ Los Angeles Lakers WAS +800 / LAL -1408 WAS +16 / LAL -16 O/U 235.5

When searching for a betting edge, the matchups present a couple of strong underdog plays. In Miami, the Heat are +110 home underdogs despite boasting strong underlying production that consistently rivals the favored 76ers. Similarly, the Boston Celtics offer tremendous value at +100 on the moneyline against Atlanta. Boston routinely outclasses opponents on both ends of the floor, making them a highly appealing target for a profit boost compared to the favored Hawks.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting in on the action ahead of the opening tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your welcome offer and secure your profit boosts:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the 76ers, Heat, or any other eligible matchup.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is locked in, your account will automatically be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can then use these tokens to double your winnings on your next ten wagers.