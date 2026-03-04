Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

By activating Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM, first-time users receive a 100% first bet match up to $250 to use on any sport this week. New players can go all in on the NBA or college basketball on Wednesday night. Click here to activate this offer.

Take advantage of this offer in time for Wednesday’s loaded NBA slate. Start betting on Knicks-Thunder, Hornets-Celtics, Hawks-Bucks or any other game. Caesars Sportsbook also has tons of odds boosts available on the action this week.

Get $250 Bet Match With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

As the New York Knicks prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder, eligible bettors can utilize the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to unlock a specific welcome offer. This promotion is timed perfectly for the scheduled tip-off, allowing new users to secure a first bet match before the action begins.

Review the table below for the specific code and offer details applicable to this Wednesday night matchup:

Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM New Caesars User Offer 100% First Bet Match Up to $250, Win or Lose Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2026

To successfully claim this offer, the first cash wager must be placed within 30 days of registration on an event with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the potential $250 bonus is paid out as a single bet token rather than divisible credits, meaning it must be utilized as one lump sum. The bonus bet is issued shortly after the qualifying wager is made and remains valid for 30 days, giving users ample time to apply it to future events on the NBA slate.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds Boosts

Below are the current odds for Wednesday’s NBA matchups, featuring the marquee clash in New York and the Celtics hosting the Hornets:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Thunder at Knicks OKC -4 (-110) OKC -170 / NYK +143 222 Hornets at Celtics BOS -6.5 (-110) BOS -250 / CHA +205 213

Check out a few of the different Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts available for Wednesday’s NBA games:

Eastern Conference Powerhouses Boost: Knicks, Celtics, 76ers and Bucks all win (+750)

Knicks, Celtics, 76ers and Bucks all win (+750) Finals Preview Boost: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over 29.5 points and Jalen Brunson to score over 24.5 points (+240)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over 29.5 points and Jalen Brunson to score over 24.5 points (+240) The Daily Double Boost: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jalen Johnson each to record a double double (+180)

How to Activate the Caesars Promo Code

With tip-off between the Knicks and Thunder approaching, there is still ample time to lock in this welcome offer. Eligible bettors can secure the 100% first bet match by following the steps below: