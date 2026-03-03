Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can get started with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and grab a $250 bet match bonus. This is an opportunity for sports fans to start making picks on the NBA and college basketball.

There is no shortage of options for basketball fans on Tuesday night. Choose from the NBA or college basketball and start with this bet match bonus. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available on the top NBA games. Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM Unlocks $250 Bet Match

The table below details the specific codes and terms required to activate this offer for the Pistons-Cavaliers matchup:

Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM New Caesars User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Bonus Last Verified On March 3, 2026

New Caesars customers have a unique chance to secure a 100% match on their initial wager for Tuesday’s showdown in Cleveland. Whether looking to back the Cleveland Cavaliers at home or support the visiting Detroit Pistons, this promotion guarantees a match of up to $250, regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses. This structure allows bettors to engage with the game knowing a bonus credit equal to their stake is secured.

To maximize this offer, there are a few key stipulations new users must follow. The initial cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up and requires odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Importantly, the matching bonus is paid out as one single bet and cannot be broken down into smaller denominations. Once the bonus bet is issued shortly after the qualifying wager is made, players have 30 days to use it on future NBA action or other sporting events before it expires.

Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

With the Detroit Pistons visiting Cleveland and other exciting matchups on the slate, bettors have several options for their qualifying wager. Below are the current odds for Tuesday’s NBA games:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers DET -2.5 DET -145 / CLE +122 O/U 227.5 New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors NYK -2.5 NYK -145 / TOR +122 O/U 222.0 San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers SAS -8.0 SAS -319 / PHI +250 O/U 232.5

Take a quick look at a few of the odds boosts available for these matchups:

Cade Cunningham to record over 29.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+280)

Karl-Anthony Towns to score over 19.5 points and Jalen Brunson to record over 2.5 made three-pointers (+300)

Victor Wembanyama to record over 24.5 points and Tyrese Maxey to record over 2.5 made three-pointers (+175)

How to Claim the Caesars Promo Code

Getting started is simple for basketball fans looking to get in on the action. Follow the steps below to secure your first bet match before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off this Tuesday:

Register: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP250BM to activate the welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Deposit your desired bet match amount (up to $250) using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Bet: Place your first real money bet of up to $250 on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup or any other eligible market.

It is important to note that while the offer caps at $250, users are not required to deposit or wager the full amount to participate. The promotion grants a bonus bet equal to 100% of whatever the first wager is. For example, a $50 initial bet results in a $50 bonus, while a $250 wager maximizes the offer. Once the qualifying bet is placed, you are set to enjoy the game knowing your stake is matched.