Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Any NBA, NCAAB Game This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome NBA betting slate Tuesday night after redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to receive a first bet match up to $250 for any NBA game tonight.







Set up a new account to claim a 100% first bet match up to $250, which can be used on any NBA game tonight. This is a great opportunity to get your account started off on the right foot, as you will receive the bet match bonus no matter what.

This is the perfect opportunity to check out every NBA game tonight, highlighted by a Western Conference showdown between the Timberwolves and Lakers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 Bet Match

If you are planning to back Los Angeles or the visiting Minnesota squad during this 2025-2026 regular-season clash, activating your welcome bonus is simple. Review the table below for the essential details regarding the sportsbook offer for this March 10 matchup:

Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM New Caesars User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 10th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is dialed in specifically for new Caesars customers looking to extract maximum value from the betting markets. By signing up and making your initial cash wager on this regular-season clash between Minnesota and Los Angeles, you will secure a 100% first bet match up to $250. The real edge here is that Caesars guarantees the match whether your initial bet wins or loses, which means you’re building your bankroll regardless of the final score.

To officially activate the promotion, your first cash wager needs to be placed within 30 days of creating your account on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying bet on the Lakers or Timberwolves is locked in, your bonus bet will be issued shortly after. Keep in mind that the matched bonus is paid out as one single bet token—meaning you cannot splinter it into multiple smaller wagers. After receiving your maximum $250 bonus bet, you have exactly 30 days to use it before it expires, giving you plenty of time to hunt down your next great futures price or longshot prop.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus on Timberwolves vs Lakers

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Points Minnesota Timberwolves -2 (-110) -130 Over 234 (-110) Los Angeles Lakers +2 (-110) +110 Under 234 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 10, 2026.

The Timberwolves have been on a roll since they acquired Ayo Dosunmu at the trade deadline, which includes an impressive victory over the Denver Nuggets. They will be facing up against a Lakers team that they just beat in the first round of the NBA playoffs last year in five games, and is currently monitoring the status of LeBron James.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to claim your first bet match ahead of tonight’s Eastern Time tip-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, getting started is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to successfully activate the Caesars offer before the game gets underway:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the official Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOP250BM. Make a Deposit: Deposit your desired bet match amount (up to $250) using one of the available secure methods. Place Your First Bet: Place your first real-money bet of up to $250 on the Lakers, Timberwolves, or any other qualifying market in order to activate the offer.

You do not have to deposit or wager the full $250 maximum to participate in this promotion. It does stand to reason, however, that you will only receive a bonus bet equal to 100% of whatever your very first wager is. Whether you choose to bet $50, $100, or the full $250 on this NBA regular-season clash, Caesars will match your initial real-money stake exactly.