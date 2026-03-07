Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Any College Basketball Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: $250 Bet Match

For sports bettors looking to wager on any event today, the current Caesars Sportsbook promotion offers a straightforward way to build a bankroll. The offer guarantees a bonus bet equal to the initial stake, regardless of the wager’s outcome.

Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM New Caesars User Offer 100% first bet match up to $250, win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Confirmed March 7, 2026

Offer Details and Wagering Requirements

This promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers, offering a robust safety net for today’s basketball action. The offer provides a 100% first bet match up to $250, meaning you receive a bonus bet equal to your stake whether your initial wager wins or loses. This structure is particularly useful for a volatile game like Duke vs. North Carolina; whether you back the underdog Tar Heels or lay the points with the Blue Devils, you secure a bonus bet to use on future events.

There are specific requirements to keep in mind to ensure eligibility. The first cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up and must carry odds of -500 or longer. In the context of the Duke-UNC matchup, a spread wager at fits these criteria perfectly, whereas a moneyline bet on Duke would not qualify due to the short odds. Additionally, the $250 bonus bet is paid out as a single unit—it cannot be split into smaller wagers—and must be used within 30 days of issuance.

Use Caesars College Basketball Promo Today on Duke vs North Carolina

The latest odds for this massive ACC showdown paint a picture of significant disparity between the two rivals, with the Blue Devils heavily favored at home following news that UNC star freshman Caleb Wilson has been ruled out for the season.

Team Spread Moneyline Total Duke Blue Devils -18 (-110) -2326 O 146.5 (-110) North Carolina Tar Heels +18 (-110) +1060 U 146.5 (-110)

Statistically, the 18-point spread is backed by Duke’s incredible efficiency. The Blue Devils boast a +20.6 average point differential, scoring 83.2 points per game while suffocating opponents to just 62.5 points allowed. While North Carolina’s offense is potent, averaging 80.4 points per game, their defense allows 70.9 points per contest—significantly more than Duke. With Caleb Wilson sidelined and Duke Coach Jon Scheyer rallying his team following a personal loss, the Blue Devils have the narrative and the firepower to cover, though the rivalry’s intensity ensures the Tar Heels remain a dangerous opponent.

NBA and UFC 326 Options

While the ACC rivalry dominates the headlines, the Caesars promo code WTOP250BM applies to all markets, including a stacked NBA Saturday slate with matchups like Magic vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Thunder. New Caesars customers can apply their first bet match to key matchups featuring playoff contenders. A wager on any UFC 326 fight would work, too.

Bettors can utilize the $250 first bet match on any of these events just as easily as the college slate, provided the wagers meet the -500 odds requirement.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

With the odds set and the rivalry renewed, new users can leverage this welcome offer to get in on the action today. Follow the steps below to claim your potential bet match:

Click here and Register: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and complete the registration. Enter the Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code WTOP250BM. Make a Deposit: Deposit funds into your account using one of the secure payment methods available. While you can deposit any amount required for your intended wager, ensure you have enough to cover the bet match you wish to receive. Place Your First Bet: Place your first real money wager of up to $250 on Duke vs. UNC, Magic vs. Timberwolves, Warriors vs. Thunder or UFC 326 to activate the offer.

Understanding the Offer: You do not need to deposit or wager the full $250 to participate. However, the bonus bet you receive will be equal to 100% of your first wager. For example, if your first bet is $50, you will receive a $50 bonus bet. To take full advantage of the maximum value, a first wager of $250 is required to receive the full $250 bonus bet.