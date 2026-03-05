Bulls hold off the Suns 105-103 for their 2nd win in 3 games after an 11-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Phoenix Suns 105-103 on Thursday…

PHOENIX (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Phoenix Suns 105-103 on Thursday night for their second victory in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Down 12 with under six minutes left, Phoenix pulled to 104-103 on Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Jalen Green had a chance to give the Suns’ their first lead, but missed a running layup, with Phoenix’s Amir Coffey fouling Nick Richards with 4.1 seconds to go. Richards made the first free throw and missed the second, with a scramble for the rebound running out the clock.

Tre Jones added 21 points and Guerschon Yabusele had 16 for Chicago in the opener of a five-game trip. The Bulls were without Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey after they injured ankles in a home loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Booker led Phoenix with 27 points in his second game after missing four because of a right hip injury. Grayson Allen added 21 points. Green had 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting. He was 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Seventh in the West, Phoenix had won two straight. The Suns are without Dillon Brooks because of a fractured left hand.

