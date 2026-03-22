Buffalo brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Anaheim

Buffalo Sabres (44-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (38-27-4, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (44-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (38-27-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -117, Sabres -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 38-27-4 record overall and a 22-10-2 record in home games. The Ducks serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in league play.

Buffalo has a 22-11-3 record on the road and a 44-20-6 record overall. The Sabres are 17-5-4 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 5-3. Jack Quinn scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 36 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 36 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Sam Carrick has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Jordan Greenway: out (abdomen), Conor Timmins: out (leg), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Tanner Pearson: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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