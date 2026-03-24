Bucks waive Cam Thomas and sign Pete Nance to multi-year contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks requested waivers on guard Cam Thomas and converted forward/center Pete Nance, who had…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks requested waivers on guard Cam Thomas and converted forward/center Pete Nance, who had been on a two-way deal, to a multi-year standard NBA contract.

Nance, 26, entered Monday night’s game with the Los Angeles Clippers having averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 37 games while playing on a two-way deal.

The 24-year-old Thomas signed with the Bucks on Feb. 8 after the Brooklyn Nets had waived him.

Thomas scored 34 points in a 116-108 victory at Orlando in his Bucks debut and had 27 points in a 139-118 win at New Orleans nine days later, but his role eventually decreased. He didn’t play at all in back-to-back games with Indiana and Cleveland last week.

“We ran out of bodies, and at the end of the day, there were guys you had to make a decision on,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought Cam was really good overall, and he may be somebody we revisit. Just where we’re at right now, you know, not really in the hunt as when we signed him, we thought it was the right thing to do for the rest of the guys right now.”

This move continues what’s been a difficult season for Thomas, who had scored 22.5 points per game in 2023-24 and 24 points per game in 2024-25 while playing for Brooklyn.

Thomas was averaging 15.6 points in 24 games with Brooklyn this season before the Nets waived him. He averaged 10.7 points and 16.6 minutes in 18 games with Milwaukee.

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