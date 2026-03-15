Brayan Ceballos scores twice to spark Revolution to 6-1 romp over Cincinnati in home opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Brayan Ceballos scored two goals in the first half to spark New England to a…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Brayan Ceballos scored two goals in the first half to spark New England to a 6-1 romp over FC Cincinnati on Sunday in the Revolution’s home opener.

Ceballos scored in the 25th minute to tie it after Gerardo Valenzuela scored six minutes earlier to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Dor Turgeman gave New England the lead in the 31st minute before Ceballos scored three minutes into stoppage time for a 3-1 advantage at the half. Ceballos had one goal in 29 appearances as a rookie last season. Turgeman has four goals and two assists in six career appearances dating to last season.

Alhassan Yusuf scored on a header in the 53rd minute for a three-goal lead. Cincinnati keeper Roman Celantano deflected but couldn’t corral a shot by Carles Gil and Yusuf took advantage for his first goal this season and his third in 44 career appearances.

Valenzuela was tagged with a red card in the 69th minute, leaving Cincinnati a man down.

Griffin Yow scored in the 87th minute and Peyton Miller found the net two minutes later to complete the rout after the pair subbed into the match in the second half. Yow’s first netter of the season is his fourth in 35 career matches. Miller also scored for the first time after two goals in 26 appearances last year.

Matt Turner saved seven shots in goal for the Revolution (1-2-0). Turner is back with the club after making 102 appearances from 2016-22.

Celantano finished with three saves for Cincinnati (1-3-0).

Cincinnati posted a pair of 1-0 victories over the Revolution last season.

It was the first victory for New England coach Marko Mitrović in his first season. The Revs were outscored 5-1 in a pair of road losses to begin the season.

Cincinnati had posted 2-1 and 1-0 victories in its last two trips to Gillette Stadium. The venue had freshly-laid grass in preparation for the FIFA World Cup. The Revs hadn’t played on grass at home since they switched to turf in 2006.

Up next

New England: At St. Louis City on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts CF Montreal on Sunday.

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