Bournemouth confirms Tyler Adams to miss game against Man United

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Manchester United, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed after the U.S.…

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Manchester United, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed after the U.S. international sustained a quadriceps injury.

“Tyler is not going to be available,” Iraola said Thursday.

Adams, the U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, missed Bournemouth’s match against Burnley last Saturday.

On Tuesday, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino didn’t select Adams for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. He said the midfielder would be sidelined for two to three weeks with a quadriceps injury.

Bournemouth has only said Adams “picked up an injury issue” before the trip to Burnley.

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