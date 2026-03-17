Boston takes on Golden State after Brown’s 41-point showing

Golden State Warriors (33-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-23, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Wednesday,…

Golden State Warriors (33-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Golden State Warriors after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 120-112 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics have gone 23-10 at home. Boston is seventh in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Warriors are 14-20 on the road. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The Celtics average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 121-110 on Feb. 20. Payton Pritchard scored 26 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 28.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 17.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Warriors: Quinten Post: day to day (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (wrist), LJ Cryer: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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