Boston and Phoenix meet in cross-conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (39-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (44-23, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Monday, 7:30…

Phoenix Suns (39-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (44-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns take on the Boston Celtics in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics have gone 22-10 in home games. Boston leads the league in team defense, allowing 107.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Suns have gone 17-15 away from home. Phoenix is last in the league scoring 42.9 points per game in the paint.

The Celtics are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns score 5.5 more points per game (112.5) than the Celtics give up (107.0).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 97-81 on Feb. 25. Derrick White scored 22 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points and six assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 48.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Suns: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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