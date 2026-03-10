Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Get $100 Risk-Free Token for NBA (March 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are 11 different NBA games to choose from on Tuesday night. Make picks on superstars like Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and more. This Boom promo will help new players hit the ground running.

Click here to activate Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 and start with a $100 risk-free token.

Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Claim $100 Risk-Free Token

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on Boom Sports. Setting up a new account will unlock this $100 risk-free token. Anyone who loses on this initial pick will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

Remember, this is a flexible offer that players can apply to a wide range of markets. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, but don’t forget about the NHL, college basketball, World Baseball Classic, tennis and golf. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

Best Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

The NBA season is in full swing as we get deeper into 2026. The playoff race is heating up in the Eastern and Western Conferences. There are a few games on Tuesday night with major playoff implications.

Make picks on either of the NBC doubleheader games. The San Antonio Spurs will host the Boston Celtics in what could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The late game will feature the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Take a quick look at the full slate of NBA games on Tuesday night:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics (NBC/Peacock)

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (NBC/Peacock)

How to Activate Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100

Setting up a new account on Boom Sports is a breeze. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps: