BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima (28), United States, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Learner Tien (25), United States, def. Ben Shelton (8), United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (18), Spain, def. Jakub Mensik (12), Czechia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Arthur Fils (30), France, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Linda Noskova (14), Czechia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Talia Gibson, Australia, def. Clara Tauson (17), Denmark, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (16), Japan, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Emma Raducanu (25), Britain, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and David Pel, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Albano Olivetti and Theo Arribage, France, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Christian Harrison, United States, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 14-12.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. John Peers and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, and Learner Tien, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (7), Spain, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Janice Tjen, Indonesia, 6-7 (10), 6-4, 10-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo, China, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

