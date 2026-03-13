Blues host the Oilers after Snuggerud’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (32-26-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-29-10, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Friday, 8…

Edmonton Oilers (32-26-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-29-10, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -150, Blues +126; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Edmonton Oilers after Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals in the Blues’ 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

St. Louis has a 14-12-7 record at home and a 26-29-10 record overall. The Blues have a -43 scoring differential, with 171 total goals scored and 214 given up.

Edmonton has a 32-26-8 record overall and a 16-15-4 record on the road. The Oilers have scored 59 power-play goals, which leads the league.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 5-0 in the last meeting. Zach Hyman led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Blues. Snuggerud has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 36 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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