Blues beat the NHL-worst Canucks 3-1 to end 2-game losing streak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pius Suter and Pavel Buchnevich scored in a 1:19 span in the second period and…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pius Suter and Pavel Buchnevich scored in a 1:19 span in the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the NHL-worst Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

St. Louis is six points behind Nashville for the final wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Blues have are 7-1-2 in their last 10.

Jordan Kyrou scored into an empty net on a power play with 48 seconds left to seal it. Jordan Binnington stopped 14 shots for St. Louis, allowing only defenseman Filip Hronek’s third-period goal on a power play.

Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves for the Canucks.

Suter, a former Vancouver player, opened the scoring midway through the second period. Lankinen stopped Robert Thomas’ shot but the puck hit Suter and went into the net.

Just over a minute later, Buchnevich took a shot from above the faceoff circle that found an empty corner of the net past a diving Lankinen.

Up next

Blues: Host Washingtons on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

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