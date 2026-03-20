Blue Jackets take on the Kraken following Fantilli’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (31-28-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (36-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5…

Seattle Kraken (31-28-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (36-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken after Adam Fantilli scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-3 win against the New York Rangers.

Columbus has a 36-21-11 record overall and a 19-8-7 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a 10-7-10 record in games decided by a goal.

Seattle has a 14-14-4 record in road games and a 31-28-9 record overall. The Kraken have given up 204 goals while scoring 193 for a -11 scoring differential.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Fantilli has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-0-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (face), Eeli Tolvanen: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Winterton: day to day (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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