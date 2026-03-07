Blackhawks take on the Stars in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-10, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-10, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-10, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-10, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Dallas Stars in a matchup within the Central Division Sunday.

Dallas has a 13-4-2 record in Central Division games and a 38-14-10 record overall. The Stars have a +46 scoring differential, with 212 total goals scored and 166 conceded.

Chicago has gone 23-29-10 overall with an 8-6-3 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 19-6-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in the last meeting. Ilya Mikheyev led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 34 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 25 goals and 31 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

