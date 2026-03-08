Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Celtics vs. Cavaliers, NBA Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

All new DFS users can enjoy the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a new welcome offer. All new users who create a new account will be able to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA game today, including the Celtics vs. Cavaliers and Knicks vs. Lakers.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Sunday

With the action set to unfold this Sunday afternoon, basketball enthusiasts can take advantage of the specific sign-up details listed below. It goes without saying that having a safety net makes analyzing the player projections a lot more interesting as the Celtics face the Cavaliers and the Knicks face the Lakers.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 8th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

As the Boston Celtics travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers this Sunday, new users can leverage the Betr promo code WTOP to secure two no-sweat entries. This welcome offer ensures that if either of your first two entries results in a loss, you will receive your entry fee back as Betr Bucks, capped at a total of $200. In addition to the potential refund, new registrants also receive a free pick, adding extra value to the viewing experience for the 1:00 PM ET start.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers who reside in a participating state and meet the necessary age requirements. By utilizing this offer during the NBA 2025-26 Regular Season, fans can engage with the matchup between Boston and Cleveland with added confidence, knowing that a safety net of Betr Bucks is available should their initial predictions for the game fall short.

Celtics-Cavaliers NBA Player Props via Betr

With the Betr promo code secured, new users can apply their no-sweat entries to the player pick’em market for this afternoon’s clash. To help you build your entry, we’ve compiled the highest projected point totals for the biggest stars taking the court in Cleveland today.

Player Points Projection Donovan Mitchell 25.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 James Harden 19.5 Jayson Tatum 17.5 Derrick White 15.5 Evan Mobley 16.5 Payton Pritchard 14.5

The data points toward a high-scoring affair for the marquee names, particularly the leaders of both squads. Donovan Mitchell enters this matchup averaging 28.5 points per game over 55 contests this season. With his line set at 25.5, Mitchell has consistently outperformed this projection throughout the regular season.

On the Boston side, Jaylen Brown has been the undeniable offensive engine for the Celtics, especially during Jayson Tatum’s recovery. Brown is averaging 28.8 points per game across 56 games, significantly higher than his posted projection of 25.5. Even with Tatum back in the mix following his return on March 6, Brown’s usage rate suggests he will continue to steer the ship as Tatum looks to round into form after a serious injury.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley presents another intriguing option. Averaging 17.6 points per game, Mobley has been a reliable scoring threat in the paint. Players looking for an edge might find these discrepancies between season averages and daily lines to be the most strategic way to utilize their Betr Bucks.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Betr in time for the 1:00 PM ET tip-off is a straightforward process. By following the steps below, new users can secure the $200 No-Sweat Bonus and place their entries on Sunday’s showcase between Boston and Cleveland.

Download and Register: Download the Betr app from your respective app store. Begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during the sign-up flow, ensure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This step is required to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and make an initial deposit to fund your account. Place Your Entries: Create your first two real-money entries on the app. You can utilize the Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA player projections discussed above or explore other markets. Claim the No-Sweat Benefit: The promotion covers your first two entries up to $100 each. If either of these qualifying entries results in a loss, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a total value of $200.

Once registered, fans can lock in their predictions for Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, and other stars before the action begins. If your initial plays don’t go as planned, the Betr Bucks refund ensures you have a second chance to get in on the game.