BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get Extended $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Nuggets, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, CBB Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11th, 2026

Understanding Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Options

Rockets-Nuggets Odds, Preview via BetMGM

The Houston Rockets (40-24) will square off against the Denver Nuggets (39-26) in Denver, CO, with serious Western Conference playoff implications on the line. The Houston Rockets currently sit in 3rd place in the West but are locked in a tight race, needing to fend off both the Denver Nuggets (currently 6th) and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the regular season winds down. A win for the Denver Nuggets tonight would secure a 3-1 regular-season series advantage over Houston, making this a pivotal matchup for postseason seeding and future futures prices.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Houston Rockets Denver Nuggets Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-102) Moneyline +190 -238 Total Points Over 231.5 (-105) Under 231.5 (-115)

Odds as of March 11, 2026 from BetMGM.

When interpreting these odds, we have to look beyond the raw numbers. The Denver Nuggets are laying 6.5 points at home, and recent history certainly backs that up. Denver is 4-1 straight up against the Houston Rockets over their last five meetings and an incredibly resilient 11-2 straight up at home following a loss over their last 13 games. Their offense is elite, putting up 120.3 points per game and shooting a blistering 39.0% from beyond the arc. However, savvy bettors know you have to monitor the injury report. Jamal Murray is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as probable, while Cameron Johnson (back spasms) is also probable and Peyton Watson is out.

On the flip side, the Houston Rockets are proving to be dangerous on the road, boasting a 7-3 record away from home over their last 10 games. They also cover the spread well in tight scheduling spots, going 5-2 against the spread in the second half of back-to-backs over their last seven. But here is where we find our edge: Houston struggles to maintain focus after a win, posting a dismal 4-15 against the spread record following a victory in their last 19 games. They are also prone to mistakes, averaging a league-worst 14.5 turnovers per game—a massive liability against a disciplined team.

